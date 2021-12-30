Police: 13-year-old girl hit by car, killed

MILL CREEK, Del. — Delaware State Police say a 13-year-old girl was killed when she was hit by a car…

MILL CREEK, Del. — Delaware State Police say a 13-year-old girl was killed when she was hit by a car while crossing a road at a crosswalk in Mill Creek.

The News Journal reports that police said the girl and three other children left the Valero gas station Wednesday night and began to cross Limestone Road in the crosswalk.

That’s when police say a car driven by a 19-year-old drove into the intersection and hit the 13-year-old.

She was thrown across Limestone Road to the right shoulder and police say she died on the scene.

The driver was not injured. Delaware State Police are still investigating whether the driver had a green light and reported that the driver did not appear impaired.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.