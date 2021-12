MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Passenger in Daunte Wright’s car describes aftermath of shooting: ‘He wasn’t answering me and was just gasping.’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Passenger in Daunte Wright’s car describes aftermath of shooting: ‘He wasn’t answering me and was just gasping.’

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.