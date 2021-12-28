ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — LA Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 28, 2021, 1:01 PM
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — LA Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.