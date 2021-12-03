CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » Delaware police: 2 dead…

Delaware police: 2 dead in suspected homicide-suicide

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say two men were fatally shot in a suspected homicide-suicide at a Bridgeville home.

Police say a couple returned home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and the wife was in a first-floor bathroom when she heard footsteps upstairs, where her brother lives, then a loud bang.

She found her husband with an apparent gunshot wound and ran to a neighbor’s home and police were called.

Police say responding officers found the woman’s husband dead in the family room and when they searched the home, they found the suspect dead upstairs in his bedroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both men were pronounced dead at the home.

Police says there’s no concern for public safety.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up