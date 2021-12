VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Blue Origin capsule lands in Texas desert after short flight to space with Michael Strahan,…

Listen now to WTOP News

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Blue Origin capsule lands in Texas desert after short flight to space with Michael Strahan, Alan Shepard’s daughter.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.