CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:32 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

“Y’all pray for Mayfield”: Town grieves in tornado aftermath

Tornado toll in dozens, yet not as high as initially feared

Planning questions emerge at tornado-destroyed candle plant

Crews search rubble after 6 die at Illinois Amazon facility

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

California may cut rooftop solar incentives as market booms

Details of Emmett Till killing still a mystery as probe ends

EXPLAINER: Was tornado outbreak related to climate change?

Navy to hold hearing for sailor accused of igniting warship

Potter trial enters second week with medical examiner on tap

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up