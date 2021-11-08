CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » National News » Tennessee pastor tackles gunman…

Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 10:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The “heroic actions” of a Tennessee pastor who tackled a man waving and pointing a gun during a service “saved a church from further violence,” police said.

No shots were fired during the incident Sunday at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church, Metro Nashville Police said in a statement.

The 26-year-old man pulled a gun as the pastor was praying with several people at the altar and told everyone to get up as he waved and pointed the gun at the congregation, police said. The pastor tackled the man and then several church members helped to disarm and hold him until officers arrived, the statement said.

He was charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault, police said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up