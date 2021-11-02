Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Swiss prosecutors indict former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini on fraud charges

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 9:56 AM

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss prosecutors indict former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini on fraud charges.

