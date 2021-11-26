Shots fired at shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired Friday evening at a mall in Tacoma, Washington. Pierce County Sheriff’s…

Listen now to WTOP News

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired Friday evening at a mall in Tacoma, Washington.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. told KIRO at least one victim has been found so far. The person’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Moss said people were hiding in the mall and stores have gone into lockdown.

Sheriff’s deputies, Washington State Patrol troopers, Lakewood and Tacoma police were at the scene.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.