HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » National News » Shots fired at shopping…

Shots fired at shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 11:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired Friday evening at a mall in Tacoma, Washington.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. told KIRO at least one victim has been found so far. The person’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Moss said people were hiding in the mall and stores have gone into lockdown.

Sheriff’s deputies, Washington State Patrol troopers, Lakewood and Tacoma police were at the scene.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up