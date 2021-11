HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sean Parnell, endorsed by Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, suspends campaign after losing child custody…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sean Parnell, endorsed by Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, suspends campaign after losing child custody battle.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.