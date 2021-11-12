Report: Nuclear plant failed to prevent flooding during Ida

Federal regulators say the Millstone nuclear power complex in Connecticut was too late in activating storm protection protocols when the…

Federal regulators say the Millstone nuclear power complex in Connecticut was too late in activating storm protection protocols when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit in September.

That resulted in minor flooding at the plant but did not affect any nuclear or safety equipment. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report Friday that Dominion Energy violated federal requirements. But it said the violations were of “very low safety significance” and no penalties were issued.

A Dominion spokesperson says plant operators immediately activated storm protection measures after an updated forecast predicted higher rainfall totals.

