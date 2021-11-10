CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
List of winners at CMA Awards, led by Stapleton, Combs

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 11:22 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — List of winners at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards, held Wednesday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena:

Entertainer of the Year: Luke Combs.

Album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton.

Song: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson.

Vocal duo: Brothers Osborne.

Female vocalist: Carly Pearce.

Male vocalist: Chris Stapleton.

Music video: “half of my hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney).

Single: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton.

New artist: Jimmie Allen.

Vocal group: Old Dominion.

Musical event: “half of my hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney).

Musician: Jenee Fleenor, fiddle.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

