List of winners at CMA Awards, led by Stapleton, Combs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — List of winners at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards, held Wednesday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena:
Entertainer of the Year: Luke Combs.
Album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton.
Song: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson.
Vocal duo: Brothers Osborne.
Female vocalist: Carly Pearce.
Male vocalist: Chris Stapleton.
Music video: “half of my hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney).
Single: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton.
New artist: Jimmie Allen.
Vocal group: Old Dominion.
Musical event: “half of my hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney).
Musician: Jenee Fleenor, fiddle.
