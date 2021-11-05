CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: No mask exceptions for DC gyms | Loudoun Co. Schools adjust quarantine guidelines | Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for kids | Latest vaccine numbers
Man, 22, due in Las Vegas court in deadly store gunfire case

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 12:47 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 22-year-old man accused of donning battle gear and killing a man sitting in a parked car before spraying the inside of a Las Vegas convenience store with gunfire is due to face a judge Friday on murder, attempted murder and other felony charges.

Jesus Javier Uribe was arrested Thursday after SWAT officers acting on a tip surrounded a house in southwest Las Vegas, authorities said.

Police had issued a public plea hours earlier for help finding the gunman, with homicide Lt. Ray Spencer characterizing the shooting as a random act.

Uribe is accused of robbing a person in a street confrontation and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle outside the store before he was seen on security video striding inside wielding a handgun and wearing a tactical vest and a gun belt.

Spencer said the man who was fatally wounded was sitting in a vehicle outside the store, waiting for his girlfriend inside.

The woman was among people who escaped out rear door amid the gunfire.

Spencer said one employee hid inside a cooler until the shooting ended. No one in the store was hit by gunfire.

The gunman took items from the store and left the area on foot, police said.

