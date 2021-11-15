CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Judge at Kyle Rittenhouse trial dismisses charge of possession of dangerous weapon

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 10:41 AM

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Judge at Kyle Rittenhouse trial dismisses charge of possession of dangerous weapon.

