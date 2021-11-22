THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » National News » Biden says he will…

Biden says he will nominate Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden says he will nominate Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up