CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:22 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing — the holiday season

US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+

Conflict over abortion laws won’t abate if Roe v. Wade falls

Subdivision’s social posts reflected fear before Arbery shot

Rittenhouse lawyers’ trial playbook: Don’t ‘crusade,’ defend

Jury finds Rittenhouse not guilty in Kenosha shootings

Denver suburb to pay $15M to settle Elijah McClain lawsuit

A defining image: Rittenhouse nearly crumbles out of picture

Defense lawyer in Arbery slaying known for pushing limits

Native American confirmed as head of National Park Service

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up