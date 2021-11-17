AP Top U.S. News at 12:33 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations Inmate stabbed in eyeball in latest federal prison violence Pfizer asks…

Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations Inmate stabbed in eyeball in latest federal prison violence Pfizer asks US officials to OK promising COVID-19 pill Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike Leahy retirement sets off scramble in Vermont for successor House to vote on censuring Gosar over video Cases surge in new COVID hot spots of Michigan, Minnesota Infrastructure bill unleashes funding to address risky dams Bishops urged to listen as they consider Communion document Filipino journalist reflects on Nobel Prize win at Harvard Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.