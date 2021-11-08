CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 12:00 AM

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors

After drinking water crisis, Newark is winning war on lead

Barriers, crowd control in focus in Houston concert deaths

Students barred from games after chants at female goalie

Schools take lead role in promoting vaccines for youngsters

‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos

Survivor expected to testify in Rittenhouse trial’s 2nd week

Lawyers seek to clear Kansas City inmate in 3 1978 killings

‘Nimblewill Nomad,’ 83, is oldest to hike Appalachian Trail

For headliner at deadly show, chaos part of popular formula

