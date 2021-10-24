Woman arrested after crashing into state police vehicle

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police say a Delaware woman has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after crashing…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police say a Delaware woman has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after crashing into a Delaware State Police vehicle.

Troopers were responding to a report of a disabled vehicle that was involved in a deer collision early Sunday in the area of Interstate 95 just south of Route 202.

Police say two troopers positioned both of their patrol vehicles directly behind the disabled car in the left lane with their emergency lights illuminated.

At about 2:30 a.m., a trooper’s patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a 2019 Dodge Caravan traveling in the left lane of southbound I-95.

