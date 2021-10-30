Two killed in Delaware crash near railroad crossing

Delaware State Police say two people were killed when an SUV was hit by another car as the driver attempted a U-turn at a railroad crossing.

A news release on Friday says a woman was driving a Ford Edge northbound on Centerville Road, while a man driving a Toyota RAV4 was approaching in the southbound lanes.

Both vehicles were near a railroad crossing which had flashing lights to indicate an approaching train. Police say the woman attempted a U-turn and was hit by the Toyota.

The woman and a man riding with her were killed.

The driver of the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

