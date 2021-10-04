Coronavirus News: Artist reflects on toll | Fauci on holiday gatherings | Leesburg Police will quit if vaccine is mandated | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Trial set for cop…

Trial set for cop charged in fatal shooting of Andre Hill

The Associated Press

October 4, 2021, 11:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio police officer who shot and killed Andre Hill will stand trial next spring, a judge decided Monday.

Hill, 47, who was Black, was fatally shot by Officer Adam Coy, who is white, on Dec. 22 as Hill emerged from a garage holding up a cellphone. Coy has since been fired from the Columbus police department.

Coy, 44, has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide. Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh set Coy’s trial for March 7.

In August, McIntosh denied a request by Coy’s attorneys to move the trial out of concern that extensive local and national publicity — including news coverage, posts on social media and billboards around Columbus — would make it impossible to assemble an impartial jury for Coy in Franklin County.

McIntosh sided with prosecutors, who argued there was no reason to believe that people elsewhere were less likely to have read about the case than were Franklin County residents.

In May, the city reached a $10 million settlement, the largest in Columbus history, with Hill’s family.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up