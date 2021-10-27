Coronavirus News: Vaccinated travelers impacting flight prices | Building back pre-pandemic muscle | FDA backs Pfizer vaccine for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Spanish club Barcelona fires coach Ronald Koeman after poor start to season

The Associated Press

October 27, 2021, 6:23 PM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish club Barcelona fires coach Ronald Koeman after poor start to season.

