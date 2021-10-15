Rewards offered for information in alleged smuggling ring

The U.S. government is offering two $1 million rewards for information leading to the arrest of a 40-year-old Pakistani man described by a federal agent as a “prolific human smuggler.”

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. government is offering two $1 million rewards for information leading to the arrest of a 40-year-old Pakistani man described by a federal agent as a “prolific human smuggler.”

One of the rewards would be for the arrest of Abid Ali Khan.

The other would be for information leading to the financial disruption of his alleged smuggling network.

Khan is accused of leading an operation that has profited from trafficking hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and southwest Asia into the United States without legal permission since 2015.

He was indicted in April on multiple federal charges.

