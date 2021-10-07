Coronavirus News: Time short for DC athletes to get vaccines | Shot rollout for younger kids | Zoo cancels events | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Police: Robber caught after…

Police: Robber caught after trying to rob same bank again

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 10:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of robbing a Southern California bank was arrested when he returned to try and rob the same branch the following day, police said.

The man entered a Chase bank in the city of Fountain Valley Monday afternoon and gave a teller a note demanding money, officials said.

He fled with a “large amount of cash” before officers got to the bank, the Fountain Valley Police Department said in a statement.

Late Tuesday morning, police received a call about another robbery in progress at the same Chase bank, the statement said.

Responding officers arrested the 33-year-old suspect.

The man, who has prior convictions for robbery, was being held at the Orange County Jail for lack of $170,000 bail.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Intel leaders pledge to reduce barriers, regulations for commercial GEOINT industry

DoJ’s new Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative to hold contractors accountable for cybersecurity

Bereavement leave for feds, a new 'digital corps,' and more highlights from House NDAA

Mayorkas outlines whole-of-DHS response behind latest cyber sprint

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up