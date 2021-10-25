Coronavirus News: Doctors often aware of early COVID treatment | Kids could start getting vaccines by Nov. 4-5 | Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19 | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » National News » Police: Reports of injuries…

Police: Reports of injuries after shooting in Idaho mall

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 4:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — There has been a shooting at a shopping mall with reports of multiple injuries, police in Boise said Monday, and one person is in custody.

Police on Twitter said they are working their way through each business at the mall, but don’t have information indicating additional threats.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Moving more TRICARE patients to civilian care would cause 'significant harm,' study finds

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

DoD's new R&D chief prioritizes moving prototypes to real-world applications

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up