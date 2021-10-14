Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » National News » Police fatally shoot armed…

Police fatally shoot armed man in Southern California

The Associated Press

October 14, 2021, 4:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle early Thursday morning in Southern California, authorities said.

The man’s name was not immediately released by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m. when the man shot at a Banning, Calif., police officer during a traffic stop, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The department would not say what prompted the officer to perform the traffic stop in Banning, which is located about 85 miles (137 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The officer’s vehicle was struck by gunfire and the suspect drove away, authorities said. Officers from the Beaumont Police Department spotted the man’s vehicle and pursued him along Interstate 10 toward Palm Springs.

The man shot at the Beaumont officers who were pursuing him on the freeway, the sheriff’s department said. The suspect exited the freeway and stopped his vehicle on an off-ramp.

Members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Beaumont Police Department and Palm Springs Police Department opened fire, striking the man inside his vehicle. The officers and deputies’ names were not immediately released and it was not immediately clear how many bullets they fired.

The man was found dead inside his vehicle, as was his rifle, the sheriff’s department said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

What’s in a name? For the Department of the Navy, it signifies resolve

AbilityOne program looks to end subminimum wage for federal contract workers with disabilities

Army's new digital strategy looks well beyond nuts and bolts of IT modernization

Army's largest corps is getting its troops AI-enabled

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up