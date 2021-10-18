Coronavirus News: Va. adds dashboard for children | Why boosters weren't tweaked to match variants | COVID-safe Halloween tips | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
New Orleans council member faces drunk driving accusation

The Associated Press

October 18, 2021, 2:44 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans City Council member is facing a drunk driving charge for the third time after an arrest early Monday.

News outlets in New Orleans say jail records and a police report show that Jared Brossett, 39, is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after police found him asleep in a vehicle with the engine running.

Brossett currently represents a New Orleans City Council district and is running for a citywide “at-large” council seat in November’s election.

Brossett was arrested in June of 2020 after he crashed a city-owned SUV. He publicly apologized and entered a diversion program to avoid prosecution in that case. He also entered into a payment plan to reimburse the city for the heavily damaged SUV.

In 2006, Brossett faced a DWI charge in Florida. He eventually pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving in that case, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

A message seeking comment from Brossett’s campaign spokesman was not immediately returned Monday.

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

