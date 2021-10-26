Coronavirus News: Variants affecting employers' plans | New international travel requirements | Spooky but COVID Safe | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Last firefighter injured in apartment blast out of hospital

The Associated Press

October 26, 2021, 6:11 PM

DALLAS (AP) — The last firefighter injured in a Dallas apartment blast last month is out of the hospital, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Capt. Christopher Gadomski was transferred to a rehabilitation center Monday, a month after the natural gas leak at an apartment complex broke both of his legs and burned his face and body, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said.

Investigators say the Sept. 29 blast at the Highland Hills Apartment happened the day after a bullet fired at an apartment unit ruptured a gas line. The explosion injured seven people, including four firefighters, and a man remains jailed on seven felony deadly conduct counts.

Fire Driver-Engineer Ron Hall was transferred to a rehabilitation center Thursday after hospitalization for a broken right leg and second-degree burns. Fire Officer Pauline Perez was discharged Oct. 15 after treatment of second- and third-degree burns, and Fire Officer Andrew Curtis was treated for a foot injury and discharged from the hospital the day of the blast.

