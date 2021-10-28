Coronavirus News: Antidepressant shows promise for treating early COVID | Pandemic led to record pro bono hours in DC | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Judge orders striking coal miners to stop picketing

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 8:37 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A judge has ordered striking miners to stop picketing outside locations owned by a coal company in Tuscaloosa.

Circuit Judge James H. Roberts Jr. on Wednesday issued a restraining order prohibiting the union members from picketing within 300 yards of Warrior Met Coal’s mines and offices.

The company said Monday that the level of violence along picket lines had, “reached a dangerous level over the last week.”

United Mine Workers of America International President Cecil E. Roberts called the restraining order “unconstitutional” and said it will not break the strike. Miners have been on strike since April

