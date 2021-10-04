Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Leesburg Police will quit if vaccine is mandated | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Florida first lady Casey…

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer

The Associated Press

October 4, 2021, 11:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer, her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.

DeSantis, 41, is the mother of the couple’s three children, the youngest of whom was born after the governor took office in January 2019.

“As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will … not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

Casey DeSantis has played an active role in her husband’s administration, advocating for people with mental health issues.

“Our hearts are with Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis and her family. We are all praying for you!” Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said on Twitter. Fried is running for the Democratic nomination to challenge DeSantis in next year’s election.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

Updated: Biden signs stopgap highway spending bill bringing 3,700 Transportation Dept. employees back to work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up