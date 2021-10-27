Coronavirus News: Vaccinated travelers impacting flight prices | Building back pre-pandemic muscle | FDA backs Pfizer vaccine for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » National News » Ex-NYT columnist Kristof announces…

Ex-NYT columnist Kristof announces run for Oregon governor

The Associated Press

October 27, 2021, 11:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Former New York Times reporter and columnist Nicholas Kristof announced Wednesday he is running for governor of Oregon, the state where he grew up on a rural farm.

Kristof, who left the newspaper earlier this month, wrote frequently about the economic and social problems of the people he grew up with in Oregon as the region’s manufacturing and timber economy collapsed.

The political newcomer will run as a Democrat.

“It was hard to leave a job I loved, but it’s even harder to watch your home state struggle when you feel you can make a difference on issues like homelessness, education and good jobs,” Kristof, 62, said on Facebook.

He faces a crowded Democratic field, with Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and state Treasurer Tobias Read already among the gubernatorial candidates for the 2022 race.

About a dozen Republican candidates have also said they will run.

Democrats in Oregon have overwhelming majorities in the Legislature and the party has held the governor’s office since 1987.

Incumbent Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, cannot run for re-election due to term limits.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

FDA takes hands-on approach to upskill workforce under data modernization action plan

Federal employees used 58% of special emergency paid leave fund for COVID-19

Biden's OMB controller pick faces opportunity to reinvigorate long-vacant role

Are 2 associations’ questions to GSA about cloud efforts premature or discerning?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up