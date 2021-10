BALTIMORE (AP) — Death toll from COVID-19 in the U.S. eclipses 700,000 in latest tragic reminder of delta variant’s rampant…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Death toll from COVID-19 in the U.S. eclipses 700,000 in latest tragic reminder of delta variant’s rampant spread.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.