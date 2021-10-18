Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
Home » National News » Biden administration asks Supreme…

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to block Texas law banning most abortions

The Associated Press

October 18, 2021, 12:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration asks Supreme Court to block Texas law banning most abortions.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up