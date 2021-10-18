WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration asks Supreme Court to block Texas law banning most abortions.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 18, 2021, 12:49 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration asks Supreme Court to block Texas law banning most abortions.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.