Arkansas sues medical supplier for failed supplies delivery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says the state has sued a Virginia-based medical supplier for nearly $11 million for failing to deliver supplies during the coronavirus pandemic. Rutledge said Wednesday that Med-Care Healthlink LLC of Suffolk and its representatives failed to deliver gowns, ventilators and face shields ordered in March and April 2020. Deputy Attorney General Shannon Halijan said the company told officials at various times the supplies were bought by another entity, held in China or were in other states. A call to the company rang unanswered.

