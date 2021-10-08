Coronavirus News: Pfizer requests OK on shots for kids | Md. comptroller reinstates mask mandate | How US can avoid 'twindemic' | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: North America

The Associated Press

October 8, 2021, 1:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OCT. 1 – 7, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

With donations rebounding during pandemic, CFC ready to build on last year's successes

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

What federal employees should watch in the 2022 NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up