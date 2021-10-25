Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
AP Top U.S. News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 12:00 AM

Vaccine mandates create conflict with defiant workers

No ‘blank slate’ jurors in county shaken by Arbery slaying

Let computers do it: Film set tragedy spurs call to ban guns

Stripping military bases of Confederate names stirs passions

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint

Texas drag race driver slams into spectators, killing 2 kids

Disruptions to schooling fall hardest on vulnerable students

A moving ‘reunion’ for descendants of Holocaust survivors

Is there a constitutional right to food? Mainers to decide

