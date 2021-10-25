AP Top U.S. News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

Vaccine mandates create conflict with defiant workers
No ‘blank slate’ jurors in county shaken by Arbery slaying
Let computers do it: Film set tragedy spurs call to ban guns
Stripping military bases of Confederate names stirs passions
EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint
Texas drag race driver slams into spectators, killing 2 kids
Disruptions to schooling fall hardest on vulnerable students
A moving ‘reunion’ for descendants of Holocaust survivors
Is there a constitutional right to food? Mainers to decide
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.