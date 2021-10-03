AP Top U.S. News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

Party crowds spark effort to turn down volume in South Beach
Arizona city celebrates London Bridge’s 50th anniversary
Pharmacies face 1st trial over role in opioid crisis
Dwindling Alaska salmon leave Yukon River tribes in crisis
Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found
Mormon president: Church leaders speak ‘pure truth’
Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales
Alaska allows hospitals to ration care amid COVID spike
4th year since Las Vegas massacre: ‘Be there for each other’
Desmond Ridder, No. 7 Cincinnati beat No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.