AP Top U.S. News at 12:27 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 13, 2021, 12:00 AM

US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

Texas order reflects growing GOP vaccine mandates hostility

3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

Police say accused synagogue shooter talked of killing Jews

$50K fine, no prosecution for ex-coach in college scam deal

Pilot in deadly California crash repeatedly warned to climb

FDA authorizes first e-cigarette, cites benefit for smokers

Next on FDA’s agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

