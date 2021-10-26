Coronavirus News: Variants affecting employers' reopening plans | Spooky but COVID Safe | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
AP Top U.S. News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

US judge: Pablo Escobar’s cocaine hippos legally ‘people’

Ex-Liberty spokesman says he was fired for raising concerns

People or profit? Facebook papers show deep conflict within

EXPLAINER: Just what are ‘The Facebook Papers,’ anyway?

Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11

Opponents of critical race theory seek to flip school boards

Sheriff: Newly ID’d Gacy victim’s death was news to family

Missouri tornado confirmed as storms swept into Illinois

COVID cases falling, but trouble signs arise as winter looms

‘We’ve got to run’ — Idaho mall shooting leaves 2 dead

