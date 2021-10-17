AP Top U.S. News at 1:20 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at…

Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say In South Texas, aging water system meets growing population Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients Texas GOP advances new maps that would tighten slipping grip In New Hampshire, vaccine fights and misinformation roil GOP Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.