Tractor trailers barred from I-95 construction zone

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 12:19 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. — After a string of crashes in a construction zone along Interstate 95 in the Wilmington area, Delaware transportation officials are barring tractor-trailers from northbound lanes in the area.

The Delaware Department of Transportation says only two-axle vehicles and buses can use northbound lanes from Interstate 495 to north of the Brandywine River Bridge in Wilmington.

The News Journal reports that the restriction aimed at reducing the number of crashes in the construction zone took effect Wednesday and will be in place for the duration of the I-95 construction project.

Almost two dozen crashes involving tractor-trailers have occurred in the construction zone. Major construction on I-95 began in February, and the project will take years to complete.

