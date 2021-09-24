Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » R. Kelly’s fate now…

R. Kelly’s fate now in a jury’s hands after weeks of lurid testimony in sex trafficking trial

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 1:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly’s fate now in a jury’s hands after weeks of lurid testimony in sex trafficking trial.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

Biden cybersecurity leaders back incident reporting legislation as 'absolutely critical'

Senators introduce bill to incentivize agencies to lease space they don’t need

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up