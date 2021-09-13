Police: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized in Delaware vehicle collision

A Delaware man has died and three other motorists were hospitalized after a collision between two vehicles.

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has died and three other motorists were hospitalized after a collision between two vehicles.

Delaware State Police said it happened early Sunday, just after midnight.

Police say a 21-year-old from Newark driving a sport utility vehicle died.

Troopers say he crossed the solid double-yellow line to pass another southbound vehicle. The SUV ultimately was struck by a northbound sedan and rolled over.

The sedan’s driver and two other passengers were admitted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One of those passengers was a 4-year-old girl.

The dead motorist’s name wasn’t immediately released and the investigation is ongoing.

