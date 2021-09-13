Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » National News » NC driver facing murder…

NC driver facing murder charge following 11-year-old’s death

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 5:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) — Charges against an Outer Banks motorist now include second-degree murder after an 11-year-old girl struck by a vehicle on a North Carolina road last month died.

Daniel Deweese of Kitty Hawk already had been arrested after authorities said his vehicle hit Julie Hope Randel as she crossed a highway near her middle school.

She died on Wednesday at a Virginia hospital. District Attorney Andrew Womble says Deweese is now charged with felony death by vehicle as well as second-degree murder.

Deweese was in the Currituck County jail on Sunday.  A state trooper says the Highway Patrol believes alcohol played a role in the collision.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up