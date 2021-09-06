TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Europe has won the Solheim Cup over the United States for the second straight time.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 6, 2021, 5:29 PM
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Europe has won the Solheim Cup over the United States for the second straight time.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.