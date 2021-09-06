9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on collective mental health | How air travel changed | 3 guided millions through horror
Europe has won the Solheim Cup over the United States for the second straight time

The Associated Press

September 6, 2021, 5:29 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Europe has won the Solheim Cup over the United States for the second straight time.

