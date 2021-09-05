9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on collective mental health | How air travel changed | 3 guided millions through horror
Delaware police recover stolen car during traffic stop

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 11:01 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say that they recovered a car stolen from New Jersey during a traffic stop.

The Delaware State Police said in a news release that officers arrested a 22-year-old and 25-year-old woman from Delaware after they were stopped in a stolen 2018 Hyundai Sonata late Friday night.

The release said an officer stopped them for a seatbelt and equipment violation in the Woodside area south of Dover.

A computer search revealed that the car had been reported stolen out of Lakewood Township, New Jersey in August.

The women face charges including receiving stolen property.

