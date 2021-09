NEW YORK (AP) — British teen Emma Raducanu beats Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open final for her first Grand…

NEW YORK (AP) — British teen Emma Raducanu beats Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open final for her first Grand Slam title.

