AP Top U.S. News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 12:00 AM

US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war’s end

The Latest: U.S. marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Americans less positive about civil liberties: AP-NORC poll

From 9/11’s ashes, a new world took shape. It did not last.

20 years later, fallout from toxic WTC dust cloud grows

Biden marks 9/11 anniversary with tribute, call for unity

Groups seek federal help with lead in Michigan city’s water

California may impose toughest rules on recycling labels

Woman is 2nd to admit role in death of 8 members of a family

Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law

National News

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

