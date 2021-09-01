In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
Even in backup role, federal government supports Ida victims
A sound bite reexamined: ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
High winds threaten to whip up flames approaching Lake Tahoe
‘We’ll endure’: Ida leaves Gulf town of Houma in tatters
As fire nears, some Lake Tahoe residents buck order to flee
Judge set to rule on Purdue Pharma’s opioid settlement plan
Black US farmers awaiting billions in promised debt relief
Black women seeing guns as protection from rising crime
Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.