LAS VEGAS (AP) — Yordenis Ugás beats Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in bout for the WBA welterweight title.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 22, 2021, 1:16 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Yordenis Ugás beats Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in bout for the WBA welterweight title.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.