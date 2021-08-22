CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Yordenis Ugás beats Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in bout for the WBA welterweight title

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 1:16 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Yordenis Ugás beats Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in bout for the WBA welterweight title.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

