LAS VEGAS (AP) — Yordenis Ugás beats Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in bout for the WBA welterweight title.

Listen now to WTOP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Yordenis Ugás beats Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in bout for the WBA welterweight title.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.